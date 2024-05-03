Anna Univ to launch cyber security course

CHENNAI: Anna University will be launching a short-term course on cyber security, and a training programme on adversarial attacks and defence techniques.

The training programme, conducted by Anna University’s Centre for Cyber Security and Department of Computer Science and Engineering will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students besides research scholars and industry professionals.

A more general defence against adversarial attacks involves developing a high-level risk assessment and planning a holistic cybersecurity approach based on that assessment, Anna University sources said.

The training programme also teaches defensive measures and information collected from a variety of sources to identify, analyze, and report events that occur or might occur within the network to protect information, information systems, and networks from threats.

With the registration for the training programme having already started, the course will be conducted in June.