Anna Univ to host int’l conference on precast concrete

CHENNAI: Anna University will be hosting an international conference on precast concrete, considered to be the future of construction, addressing a critical need in the global construction industry serving as a platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and innovations in December this year.

The university said that as the demands on the construction sector evolve and societies strive for more sustainable and efficient building practices, this conference is expected to play a crucial and pivotal role in influencing the direction and development of the industry.

“This conference is seen as a key platform where discussions, innovations, and advancements related to sustainable and efficient building practices take place, addressing the growing importance of precast concrete in construction and influencing the future direction of industry practices,” a senior professor from the institution said.

Stating that the conference would be conducted by the Division of Structural Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, College of Engineering Guindy, he said the precast construction ensures high-quality structures through controlled factory conditions and rigorous quality control measures, minimising variations and enhancing structural integrity.