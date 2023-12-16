Anna Univ ties up with Tata steels for research in material management

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase commercial exploration, the Anna University has tied up with Tata Steels for inviting students to do research related to material management.

Centre for Sponsored Research and Consultancy director of the university, professor T Sivakumar, in a circular, said the Tata Steel Advanced Materials Research Centre (TSAMRC) has launched the fifth edition of the company’s flagship open-innovation event, “MaterialNEXT”, to scout early stage ideas from research students studying MTech, MSc and PhD in the technology areas of functional materials, advanced composites, sustainable materials and energy materials to focus challenging areas and work further to develop Proof of Concept (POC), which could be taken forward to further development and scale up by the Tata Steel for commercial exploration.

“MaterialNEXT 5.0” is a platform that brings together innovators and researchers to explore the use of advanced materials in emerging technology in these areas.

Accordingly, the submitted innovative ideas on materials will be assessed and the selected teams along with institute faculty mentors will receive small funds as seed money and mentorship from the experts from industry to work for two months and demonstrate and validate their research work.

Based on the team’s performances, the innovations will be evaluated by an expert committee in the pre-finale and the best teams will qualify for the finals besides getting a grand prize.

The last date of registrations is December 25. The committee would select the innovation project between January, 15, 2024 and 24.