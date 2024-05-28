Anecdotes tracing experiences from Besant Nagar to Baramullah

CHENNAI: Reflecting on her life experiences, Dr. Major P Premanjali has penned a book, titled Remember At 70, while residing at an old age home. “Born to VP Purushotham, an advocate, and TS Sarojini Devi, the first lady headmistress of Government Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu, and presidency magistrate in juvenile court, I always dreamt of becoming a doctor, fuelled by my admiration for the white coat and stethoscope,” begins an enthusiastic Premanjali.

Pursuing radiology with a passion for serving mankind, Dr. Major P Premanjali’s life took a significant turn upon her marriage to an army officer. “After tying the knot, I embraced the life of a military spouse, donning the olive green uniform with immense pride. Along my journey from Besant Nagar to Baramullah, Jammu and Kashmir, I had the privilege of meeting many fascinating individuals,” reminisces the 69-year-old. She fondly recalls a nursing officer from Kerala who imparted invaluable lessons about army life, shaping her for the better.

Life has presented numerous challenges to Premanjali, including being a survivor of domestic violence and now finding herself abandoned by her son. “Despite these hardships and the determination to be a voice for countless women facing injustices, I wrote Remember At 70. My mother stands as the strongest pillar behind my motivation,” she reveals.

Dr. Major P Premanjali

Through this book, she sheds light on the trials faced by medical officers in the Indian army and offers insight into the multifaceted roles women undertake throughout their lives.



According to her, old age homes are emerging as a new avenue for senior citizens to lead a dignified life in their later years. “Aging is a beautiful journey, and one should embrace it to the fullest,” adds the radiologist. Premanjali becomes emotional and vulnerable when discussing the most challenging chapter to write. “It was about my son,” she reveals with a tremble.

“Through this book, I wish to thank people, who have listened to my life experiences without any judgements. Life is a journey. I am looking forward to the shorter journey ahead, rather than worrying about the longer path that passed by,” concludes the author.