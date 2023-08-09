Ancient scriptures launched in palm leaf format

CHENNAI: Sudarshan Reddy, an accomplished entrepreneur with a keen eye for innovation, stumbled upon palm-leaf manuscripts during a visit to Kerala. Captivated by their intricate charm, he wanted to resurrect this fading tradition, infusing it with a contemporary spirit.

Last year, Sudarshan took a bold step into publishing with the establishment of Priya Darshan Enterprises. His vision was clear - to encapsulate the essence of palm leaf manuscripts in a form accessible to the modern world. However, the challenges were multifaceted.

The scarcity of palm leaves, the intricate process of printing on them, and the demanding maintenance they required, prompted him to seek an ingenious alternative.

Sudarshan met Rajesh Kumar, the mastermind behind Palm Leaf Innovations in Kochi. After a decade of research and experimentation, Rajesh discovered a method to recreate palm-leaf manuscripts in almost an identical manner.



“It’s a special eco-friendly paper that closely resembles old palm leaves to print on – this doesn’t require season-specific protection or meticulous care. Our mission was twofold - not only to recreate this ancient format but also to bridge the gap and introduce the wisdom of ancient scriptures to the new generation,” explains Vinod Anand from Priya Darshan Enterprises.

The inaugural release on August 6 featured three titles- Vishnu Sahasranamam (Tamil), Hanuman Chalisa (Hindi) and Bhagwad Geeta (English). Looking ahead, the project aims to expand its offerings. “Next year, we plan to release more titles, including Thirukkural in Tamil,” shares Anand. Beyond their literary value, these endeavours contribute to a greater cause.

A portion of the proceeds from the manuscript sales will be allocated towards preserving, restoring, and researching ancient palm leaf manuscripts, as well as the tools used for their intricate printing and etching techniques.