‘An inclusive society, not subject to stigma, reduces mental stress’

CHENNAI: Gender, identity, rights, justice and acceptance have been the long call for a set of people whom we encounter in our daily routine. Life is a battleground for everyone. But the battle gets more intense and difficult if you don’t belong to the common group streamlined by society. The struggle of people from the LGBTQ community to prove their identity and get equal space is still ongoing. Every year, June is observed as Pride Month, to recognise and celebrate the queer community. DT Next got in touch with a few people from the community in Chennai to know what inclusivity is according to them and how an inclusive society will be a new dawn.

‘Accepting and embracing the difference’

A part of me always knew and felt like I was probably not in the right body. But I just saw trans women and never thought that someone could feel the other way around as well. In 2021, when I was researching the queer community for a Model UN conference, I came across the term ‘Trans man’. That was the answer to all the questions in me. In 2022, I finally decided to come out of my shell and opened up about my identity to my close friends and family. My mom wasn’t convinced but my dad was happy and accepted me for who I am. Since then, he has been my biggest support not just emotionally but in all aspects of life as well as my transition. To me, inclusivity means celebrating everyone’s uniqueness and accepting the fact that everyone is different but embracing each other despite that. I think an inclusive society helps to live a better life since people are not subject to any stigma which drastically reduces mental stress.

— Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma, trans man, student

Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma

‘Removes burden of trauma and anxiety’

Right from my childhood, I knew I was different. After my puberty, I realised I was attracted to the same gender and never liked the feminine body. Being a non-binary is the right term to use. When I revealed this to my family, my parents did not receive this well. My paternal side of the family is okay with this, however, only a few from my maternal part of the family accepted my identity. Inclusion means having the same rights for cishet people to live dignifiedly. inclusion is intersectional, it not only considers gender and sexuality but is also mindful of disability, caste, race, religion, age, nationality and other factors that can enable either privilege or oppression. An inclusive society removes the burden of trauma and anxiety that exclusion gives us, both within and outside the LGBTQ community. It helps us achieve better mental health and fuller potential.

— Radz, transmasculine non-binary, teacher

‘Living without the fear of shaming’

I was aware of my identity since my childhood. As I come from a rural background, I was unaware of how to term that. At one point in time, I came across an article about trans women and discovered that there are more genders and identities apart from cishet. Through the internet, I gained knowledge and started connecting with people from the queer community. I am still in the closet and didn’t reveal my identity to my family. I am contributing to the community and trying to make society more inclusive through theatre and workshops. Inclusivity means living without the fear of being shamed for who we are. Regardless of the differences in family background, gender and many more, everyone should thrive in the same space and receive the rights they deserve. People from all walks of life should have equal access to education, employment and leadership. Respecting and generalising diverse gender identities and expressions creates a supportive environment. Such societies will help individuals to live in a space where everyone is valued, respected and given equal opportunities. It reduces discrimination and stigma. An inclusive society helps in economic growth and also strengthens community bonds and social trust.

— Anish Anto, gay, theatre artiste

‘Government schemes should be inclusive’

Unlike many people in the LGBTQ community face, my family members accepted my identity wholeheartedly. But society was not a bed of roses for me. The world we live in is inclusive for all human beings. Society too should follow the same pattern. There are a few heterosexual people, who are homophobic and tend to not accept the fact that more genders do exist beyond male and female. Queer people are talented and skilled. But faces rejection because of their gender and identity. We can contribute to the betterment of society if we are given an opportunity to represent in government legislatures. Government schemes should also be inclusive. Various social institutions like education, work and judiciary, among others, should be comprehensive, which will pave the way for building an efficient and developing society. If we have the moral support from our families, we will have the confidence to boldly face the hurdles that come in our way.

— Jaya, trans woman, social worker

Jaya

‘Respect humanity and spread equality’

My family was devastated and shattered when I opened up about my gender to them. I discussed with them and made them believe that I can lead a happy and normal life only when I embrace my identity. We reap what we sow. Only when we sow our rights, humanity and equality, will there be inclusivity. We voice out to get what we deserve just like any other human being. We fight to get opportunities, and basic rights, respect humanity and also spread equality. We can lead a fulfilled life in an inclusive society without striving for basic rights like identity. Even people from our community are talented and educated. I hope society will understand this someday and allow us to be who we are. This positive effect will influence not just us but also the forthcoming generation to lead a prosperous life.

— Kamali, trans woman, poet