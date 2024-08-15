Amrita Univ Researchers develop AI system to prevent human-elephant conflicts

CHENNAI: Researchers in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) in Coimbatore have developed an AI-powered monitoring system named 'Amrita Elephant Watch' to address human-wildlife conflicts, particularly involving elephants.

As per a release from the University, Amrita Elephant Watch leverages innovative AI algorithms and IOT technology that analyzes video feeds from strategically placed surveillance cameras, allowing actual detection and tracking of elephant movements.

"It is connected to mobile networks, which enables it to send immediate alerts or notifications to farmers, landowners or authorities about the movements of the elephants. This information helps them in taking timely actions and eliminating conflicts," the release said.

The system developed by a team of Ayyappan Ajan, Ramakrishnan K and B Gokul Dev led by Balu Mohandas Menon has undergone successful pilot testing in the field, where the surveillance cameras have captured real-time elephant movements and sent alerts to users. The university is now working to bring this innovative technology to the market, the release added.

The system was showcased at the GPAI Summit 2023 (Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit) and the project is featured on the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology website.