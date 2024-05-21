Ammonia gas leak incident: NGT orders Coromandel International Ltd to get NOC before reopening Ennore plant

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a verdict on the ammonia gas leak incident in Ennore in December last year, which had left over 50 residents hospitalised.

Ammonia gas had leaked from the sub-sea pipeline of the Coromandel International Ltd (CIL), afertiliser manufacturing company at Ennore creek, around midnight on December 26, 2023. The area had already witnessed an oil spill earlier that month.

The green tribunal has now instructed CIL to strictly follow the norms issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and stated that the company would be allowed to reopen its plant only after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned departments. It has also been ordered to get permission from the state government.

The NGT has also ordered the company to pay the penalty amount issued by the Pollution Control Board.