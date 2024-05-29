Amirta Group launches Aviation College in city

CHENNAI: Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions has forayed into aviation education with the launch of the International Aviation College in Chennai.

The institution has tied up with the University College of Aviation Malaysia and is all set to commence its undergraduate and diploma courses with international exposure starting from the academic year 2024-25. Only limited seats are available for eligible students.

The new institution was opened by R Boominathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions in the presence of the chief guest Dr EKT Sivakumar, Scientist and visiting professor, Anna University, also present were Kavitha Nandakumar, CEO, Leo Prasath, CAD, Banumathi, University Head and Dr Milton, Dean, Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions. The college will offer BSc Aviation and BBA Airline and Airport Management programmes along with advanced cabin crew training and ground staff training, soft skills, and personality development as value-added courses. The institution has roped in experienced PhD faculties to deliver these courses.