All strings attached: Unwrapping MottaMaadi Haritha Raj’s veena symphony

CHENNAI: Veena player Haritha Raj's journey with MottaMaadi Music, a prominent, six-year-old band in Chennai, has been a captivating tale of talent and perseverance. The 26-year-old has carved a niche for herself as the band's solo female instrument player and has captivated the audience with her effortless command over the strings and pulling off performances that put her in the spotlight.

Originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Haritha's path into the music industry isn't a cakewalk. "When I first came to Chennai, I had to start from scratch," she recalls. "I spent three months searching for jobs and struggling to make recordings, while the house rent burnt a hole in my pocket," she adds.

Haritha's musical journey began at the age of five, guided by her father's dream of seeing his kids excel in music. Starting with vocals initially, she transitioned to playing the veena at the age of eight. "I realised early that I needed a backup plan as well," she reflects and opens up that this led her to pursue a degree in psychology.

The veena player's rise in the industry has been gradual yet steady. "I started by recording for various projects, networking, and also word-of-mouth recommendations," she explains.

As a female instrumentalist, in a male-dominated industry, Haritha has stood out. "In many bands I've worked with, I've been the only female member on stage," she shares. However, she notes the growing presence of female artists both vocally and behind the scenes in her current band, MottaMaadi Music.

Reflecting on her journey in the Tamil cinema industry, Haritha says that her work in films like Mookuthi Amman and the opportunity to collaborate with music legends like A.R. Rahman. "Working with Rahman sir was a dream-come-true, although it came after many missed opportunities," she admits. Her innovation extends beyond performance, as she has customised her veena for greater mobility and versatility on stage, a modification that has enhanced her performances significantly.

Discussing the evolving landscape of the music industry, Haritha acknowledges the impact of social media in opening doors for aspiring musicians. "Social media has made it easier to unearth talents," she observes.

Through dedication, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to her craft, Haritha continues to redefine what it means to be a female instrumentalist in the contemporary music scene, leaving an indelible mark with each of her performances and collaboration.