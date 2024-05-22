Akasa Airlines flight headed to Andaman returns to Chennai airport due to bad weather, 142 passengers stranded

CHENNAI: An Akasa Airlines flight en route to Andaman on Wednesday which had departed from Chennai with 142 passengers was unable to land in Andaman due to bad weather conditions and had to return to Chennai. As a result, the 142 passengers were left stranded in Chennai. Passengers were informed that the flight was cancelled today due to the adverse weather and would depart for Andaman tomorrow.

The Akasa Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Andaman had taken off from Chennai Airport this morning with 142 passengers but as the flight approached the Andaman airspace in the afternoon, it encountered severe stormy weather and bad conditions. Consequently, the flight could not land and circled in the air for an extended period. However, the weather did not improve. Following this, the pilot contacted the Chennai Airport control room who instructed the pilot to return to Chennai. After this, the flight turned back and landed in Chennai this afternoon. All passengers were disembarked from the aircraft.

Due to the ongoing bad weather in Andaman, it was announced that the flight was cancelled for today and would depart from Chennai to Andaman again on Thursday.

However, passengers have questioned why the flight was unable to land when flights from other airlines had landed in Andaman. In response, the airline officials stated that the decision was made for passenger safety due to the severe weather conditions. They assured the passengers that they could either reschedule their tickets for another day or receive a refund according to the regulations.

Following this, the passengers, with no other options, rescheduled their tickets for another date and left the Chennai airport.