Airport lends a hand to shgs to take off in style

CHENNAI: Under the AVSAR scheme (Airport As Venue For Skilled Artisans Of The Region), devised by the Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport has launched an initiative to support Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The program introduced last year, aims to uplift local artisans, increase their visibility, and provide them with a platform to sell and promote their hand-made products in the domestic terminal for 15 days.

The pandemic has severely impacted these SHGs, hindering their operations, and limiting their reach to customers because of reduced demand, resulting in financial instability. “The majority of these groups are still struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Given the diversity and uniqueness of SHGs and their products, it is crucial to preserve, and nurture them for the future. Providing sufficient opportunities to encourage, and reintegrate them into the mainstream, across all sectors, is the need of the hour,” an official from the Chennai Airport told DT Next.





The official added that, interested SHGs can apply to the scheme through the AAI portal. “The applications will be forwarded to the State nodal officer for processing. This initiative, which has already been utilised by over 15 groups since its launch last year, presents a significant opportunity for SHGs to showcase their native products in prime airport spaces.”



Under this initiative, SHGs will be allotted a designated space of 100-200 sq. ft. in the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Chennai Airport’s Domestic Terminal, for a 15-day period, on a first-come, first-served basis. “This platform will provide SHGs with extensive visibility, enabling them to effectively promote and market their products to a wider audience, reaching out to a larger population.”

To apply for the allotment at their respective airports, interested SHGs can submit their applications through the AAI portal: https://www.aai.aero/en/node/add/shg-user-detail.