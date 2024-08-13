Customs dept arrests man at Chennai airport for smuggling exotic animals from Thailand

CHENNAI: The customs officials arrested a passenger at the city airport who smuggled exotic species from Thailand on Monday.

While checking passengers arriving from Bangkok on Sunday night, customs officials intercepted a passenger on suspicion. The flustered passenger was evasive in his replies, prompting the authorities to search the baskets he was carrying.

The baskets contained live exotic animals, including Red Foot Tortoise, Indo-Chinese Box Turtle, Four Eyed Turtle, Keeled Box Turtle, Green tree Python, White-lipped Python, Sunda flying lemur and Siamang Gibbon. A total of ten exotic animals were secured from the passenger since he did not have any valid documents on him.

He revealed during the inquiry that many people from Chennai desired to have such exotic creatures as household pets, hence he brought them to India. The Wildlife Control Bureau, along with the customs personnel, raided the smuggler's residence and recovered more exotic animals. The passenger was arrested, and further investigation is underway.