AIADMK man hacked to death by gang of men in Padiyanallur

CHENNAI: An AIADMK party worker, who went on a morning walk on Thursday was hacked to death by a gang of six men in Padiyanallur near Red Hills.

The deceased was identified as K Parthipan (49) of Red Hills. He was a joint secretary of Thiruvallur east Amma Peravai, police said adding that he was a history-sheeter, who faced few cases in the locality.

He was also the former head of the local panchayat.

Police said after his body was moved to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, at least 50 police personnel were additionally deployed at the police station to prevent an untoward incident, in retaliation to the murder.

Police believe the murder was a result of a possible gang rivalry and are launched a hunt for the suspects.