Chennai: AIADMK functionary's goons attack DMK's Vanmathi after argument over garbage bin

CHENNAI: Cadres of DMK and AIADMK clashed at a DMK functionary’s office in Chetpet on Friday, after an argument about a garbage bin, in which the functionary and the associates suffered injuries.

Based on a complaint by DMK’s K Vanmathi, Chetpet police have registered a case against Ilavarasi of the AIADMK party, and her associates.

Police said that Ilavarasi had a garbage bin removed from near her house after which residents in the neighbourhood had requested Vanmathi to bring it back to the earlier spot. According to Vanmathi’s complaint, she acceded to the residents’ request, after which Ilavarasi, along with goons, barged into her office on Harrington Road and began verbally abusing her.

While the verbal duel escalated, Ilavarasi’s goons allegedly attacked Vanmathi and one of her staff, Balu, and injured them both. They were treated for their injuries at a local hospital after which Vanmathi filed a police complaint. Chetpet police are investigating.