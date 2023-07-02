After suspected medical negligence, infant undergoes amputation at RGGH

CHENNAI: After the kin of a one and half-year-old male child alleged negligence while treating the child at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday, said that the child was a pre-mature baby and had other major complications, but the State Health Department will look into the matter.

The family of the child alleged that the child was taken to the hospital for certain complications as the child was born at 32 weeks of pregnancy.

The child was put on IV drips at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the staff nurse has administered it wrong.

"The drips were not put properly in the veins, which led to the swelling of the hand and it turned black. After two days, we had asked the nurses but they said that it is common and won't lead to any complications. The doctor visited the patient at 10 pm and said that the hand has been infected," said a kin of the child.

The child was shifted to the Institute of Child Health, and the doctors have amputated the hand from the elbow.

"The child was brought with a swollen hand and it had turned black. The child was stable, but the right hand was not functional. We had to amputate the hand to ensure that the infection does not spread. We are not sure if this can happen due to drips being administered in a wrong manner," said Dr Rema Chandramohan, Director at the Institute of Child Health

Responding to the news, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that he has enquired about the issue. The child was born with a lot of complications during birth being 32 weeks pregnant.

"We have ordered an enquiry to find out if the IV was administered in a wrong manner. The dean of the hospital Dr Theranirajan has spoken to the parents to elaborate on the symptoms of the complication, and we have ordered to find out the reason for the same. It is most likely a case of medical negligence, and no nurse would intentionally harm any patient. In case of negligence, the hospital authorities are completely responsible for the same and will be held accountable," he added.