After issuing arrest warrant film producer approached me to settle dues, says Arvind Swamy in Madras HC

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor Arvind Swamy submitted before the Madras High Court that the producer of the film 'Bhaskar oru Rascal' had approached him regarding the settlement of loan dues and remuneration after the Court issued arrest warrant.

Justice P Velmurugan heard the petition moved by Arvind Swamy seeking action against the producer K Murugan Kumar for not having paid remuneration dues and loan amount availed to release the film.

The counsel representing the actor submitted that the producer has approached his client for the settlement of loan dues and remuneration, hence some time may be granted, said the counsel.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to August 14.

Arvind Swamy moved an application seeking to direct the producer to pay the remuneration dues and loan amount received from him to release the film.

It was submitted that in 2017, the actor and the producer had made an agreement for the film Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

According to the agreement, the producer agreed to pay Rs.3 crore as remuneration to the actor for acting in the film.

The producer also received a Rs.35 lakh loan from Arvind Swamy to release the film, said the actor.

Despite the film being released in 2018, the producer failed to repay the loan amount and also the remuneration was not fully settled, as Rs.30 lakh kept pending, said the actor.

In 2019 a single judge of the High Court directed the producer to pay Rs.65 lakh with 18 percent interest.

Later the actor moved an application seeking to disclose the assets of the producer.

While hearing the application the High Court issued arrest warrant against the producer on the third week of June.