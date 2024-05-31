After argument over Rs 10 extra for liquor bottle, man escapes with PoS device from Tasmac outlet in Otteri

CHENNAI: Allegedly irate at a Tasmac salesperson who demanded Rs 10 extra for a liquor bottle, a customer snatched the PoS (Point of Sale) device from the Tasmac store and fled in Otteri near Pattalam.

Police have launched a search for the man.

Police said that the incident happened at a Tasmac outlet on Strahans Road on Tuesday.

A customer who came to the shop had asked for a bottle of liquor and when the salespersons demanded Rs 10 extra from the customer, he argued with them.

After the argument, the customer was pacified and sent as there were other customers waiting.

A few minutes after the incident, the outlet manager looked for the device for a card transaction and realised that it was missing.

After a frantic search within the outlet, the staff realised that it was stolen by the customer who had an argument with the staff a while ago.

The staff looked for him in the neighbourhood and since he could not be found nearby, they have filed a complaint with the Otteri Police station.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Police are checking the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to find the alleged suspect.