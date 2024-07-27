After 50 years, Siva Vishnu pond rejuvenated for Rs 36 lakh by Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Siva Vishnu Pond in Ambattur has been rejuvenated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at an estimated cost of Rs 36 lakh, under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, after almost 50 years. Officials hope that it would recharge the groundwater level and prevent inundation during the northeast monsoon season.

Residents pointed out that due to the lack of maintenance by the local body, the water body had shrunk in size, which was not rectified during the restoration project.

Spread across 224 square metres with 2.5 metres depth, the pond was restored with a compound wall, entrance gate with a ramp, sponge park, toilet, footpath, and a guard room. Several native tree saplings were planted to improve the greenery space around the water body.

Residents lamented over the authorities’ disinterest in rejuvenating or maintaining the pond all these years. Though multiple complaints were raised to the concerned department, they accused the officials of being lazy. “It’s one of the reasons for inundation in this area during the monsoon season every year. Since there’s no sewage connection, residents and commercial outlets here discharge it into the water bodies illegally. It resulted in contamination of groundwater level in the area,” recalled SP Nedumaran, a resident of Ambattur. “We had been urging the authorities to restore or maintain the pond, but they ignored it. A few years ago, residents volunteered to clean the water body.”

Pointing out that the Corporation had not restored the pond completely, he added: “They have left out the shrunken area which could have been desilted to hold excess water. As of now, the restoration will be helpful to recharge the groundwater level and prevent major flooding during the northeast monsoon.”