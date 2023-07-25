Advocates oppose circular on portrait, statues

CHENNAI: A group of advocates staged a demonstration on Monday against the circular issued by the registrar general of the Madras High Court banning the display of portraits and erect statutes other than that of Mahatma Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar on court premises across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

More than 100 advocates assembled at the High Court premises holding placards against the circular and sought the immediate repeal of the circular. Later, the advocates paid respects to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar.

On July 7, 2023, Registrar General M Jothiraman issued a circular stating that no other statues or portraits, other than that of Mahatma Gandhi and Tiruvalluvar, should be permitted inside court complexes in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The circular noted that the resolution adopted by the full court on October 22, 2008, rejected the request of Tamil Nadu BR Ambedkar Advocates Association to instal portraits of national leaders in all court halls across the State. Similarly, on March 11, 2010, the full court resolved that no more statues should be installed in any of the court premises whether at the principal seat of the High Court or its Madurai Bench, or in any district or taluk court subordinate to the Madras High Court.

This has given rise to opposition from many advocates, who have pointed out that this would mean the portrait and statues of Ambedkar would be removed from courts.