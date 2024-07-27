Advertisement hoarding in dilapidated condition poses danger on NH near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: An advertisement hoarding in dilapidated condition poses a danger for the commuters on the National Highway near Sriperumbudur.



Since the hoarding has gotten old it has been damaged and is now in a condition that it may collapse any time.

As thousands of vehicles are crossing the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway every day the commuters want the officials to immediately remove the hoarding before it causes a disaster.

The commuters said that when we informed the traffic police they said that it should be done only by the highways department or the local body but when the public alerted the highways department they said that it should be only removed by the local body.

The commuters said the officials should look into the seriousness of the issue and should act swiftly and take action against hoardings that pose danger to commuters.