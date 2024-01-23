Advanced mortuary built at over Rs 10 cr opens at Yercaud GH

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the advanced mortuary building at the Yercaud Government Hospital in Salem at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore on Monday.

He also launched the 108 ambulance services for the people of Pethanaichenpalayam in the district on Sunday.

“Several health facilities have been inaugurated across the State after surprise visits were made to the government institutions. The challenges in providing right treatment and medical services were identified,” Subramanian explained.

Upon a similar surprise visit, the minister had inspected the Yercaud GH, and found that the post-mortem building was dilapidated and unusable. “The public and doctors of this hospital said that the autopsy room was not used for over 10 years. If any dead body was brought to the hospital, it was sent to the Salem Government Medical College Hospital.”

This would lead to a further delay of 2-3 days in performing the last rites for the people in the hilly areas in Yercaud. “It had been going on for the past 10 years. We brought the request of the people to the attention of the Chief Minister. And that’s how the advanced mortuary was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore. It will now be put to use at the hospital,” the minister said.