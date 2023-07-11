Admissions open for IIT-M Zanzibar campus; classes to start from Oct

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday said that applications are open to join for a four-year BS course and a two-year M Tech course in its Tanzania campus.

“Faculty will be deputed from IIT-Madras or recruited from India during the initial days of this campus. Activities to ensure local talent is developed and can be employed as faculty are underway already. The Government of India is offering numerous scholarships for citizens of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programs at IIT-Madras in Chennai, starting from July 2023,” said a release from IIT-M.

Addressing reporters, Director of IIT-Madras V Kamakoti said that it is indeed a major milestone in the history of IIT-Madras that we are establishing a Campus at Zanzibar.

“Through this, we look forward to active participation in the future higher education initiatives at Zanzibar. Classes for the first Academic year (2023-24) are scheduled to commence in October 2023, offering two full-time academic programmes. A four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The total student intake will be 70. Applications for the 2023 batch are currently open,” he added.

Elaborating on this new campus, Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT-Madras, said that this is the most significant step forward in the internationalisation efforts of IIT-Madras.

“A detailed strategic plan that includes increasing the number of international students, fostering meaningful and synergistic joint degree programmes with international academic institutions and enhancing faculty/student mobility has been laid out by us. Opportunities for a full-fledged physical campus abroad were being strongly explored and it is heartening to see the realisation of these ambitions,” he added.

IIT-Madras has become the first IIT in the country to launch an international campus, which is coming up in Zanzibar-Tanzania.

Earlier, a MoU was signed between India and Tanzania, the final procedural step that paves way for this campus.

Zanzibar Campus, IIT-Madras is located in Zanzibar Island, off the East African mainland and is being planned as a unique and game-changing educational partnership between India and Zanzibar-Tanzania.