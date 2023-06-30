Adhira’s local twist to her global cuisines

CHENNAI: Chef Adhira Swami is at her usual best as we meet her at Crowne Plaza’s On The Rocks restaurant. She plays around with the six-course menu that the young chef has curated, which Adhira calls An Ode to On The Rocks. With her culinary skills, Adhira takes us on a voyage across Asia, Mediterranean and Europe, but with a local flavour to it. She talks to us about what the theme is all about.

Where did Nostalgia- An Ode to On The Rocks begin?

I believe the idea came to us as we were discussing the project; as we focused on the principles we wanted this menu to uphold and the flavours we wanted to serve, it became clear that there was a strong undercurrent of nostalgia at play, and we decided to focus on that as we developed the recipes.

You have had some of your nostalgic moments here. What would be your best memory of OTR?

As a visitor, I would mention a few of the birthday celebrations because we celebrated so many birthdays here and always had a blast. In my capacity as a chef, I would say the OTR Team. I’ve worked with Chef Mohan on both pop-ups, and it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with the Crowne Plaza staff. What do Chennaiites have in store from Adhira this time? Some unique cuisines they would have to look forward to having in their meal? This menu is a true voyage; we’re covering flavours from Asia, from the Mediterranean, and Europe. More flavour and cooking methods from various cuisines have been borrowed and combined in extremely unconventional ways, to produce fresh sensory experiences.

You have believed in bringing your own traditional flavours to your menu. What are some of the local ingredients you have brought in this time as you have been synonymous with creativity?

So, the meal begins with a distinct taste of home, thanks to the cornetto amuse, which combines two beloved summertime dishes--- a crispy cornetto enjoyed on the beach in the summer and a cold cucumber raita served with biryani. It blends flavours and textures from both dishes, while being reconfigured and presented in a very different way. This is true for most of the courses as the majority of our menu is produced with local ingredients. There are very few components from abroad.

How has the food scene in Chennai evolved in the last couple of years?

In my opinion, European pastry has really taken off in the last five years more than anything else, and I think the city is ready to try new things and be a part of these experiences. We have many young chefs who are eager to represent their food, which I love. It’s also a truly wonderful and supportive professional community, and it translates in the work we’re able to do together to provide customers with incredible dining experiences.

What else is happening on the work front?

I have some ongoing culinary consultation projects, along with a few more fun pop-up events and some intriguing project concepts in the works that I’m excited to share more about when the time comes.

An Ode To On the Rocks is taking place from June 27 to July 2, from 7.30 pm. Price is Rs 3,750 ++ for vegetarian and Rs 4,250++ for non vegetarian, with an additional Rs 1,000 for wine pairing.

