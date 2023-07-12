Begin typing your search...
Actor Vijay remits Rs 500 as a fine amount for traffic violation
The actor while driving on his way to meet his organisation's office-bearer is said to have committed a traffic violation.
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has remitted an amount of Rs 500 as a penalty for violating traffic signal.
On Tuesday, while the actor was on his way to meet his organisation's office-bearers he didn't stop the car at ECR's Akkarai signal, according to sources.
Under these circumstances, Vijay is reported to have remitted the fine amount online.
