Actor Vijay remits Rs 500 as a fine amount for traffic violation

The actor while driving on his way to meet his organisation's office-bearer is said to have committed a traffic violation.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 July 2023 6:48 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has remitted an amount of Rs 500 as a penalty for violating traffic signal.

On Tuesday, while the actor was on his way to meet his organisation's office-bearers he didn't stop the car at ECR's Akkarai signal, according to sources.

Under these circumstances, Vijay is reported to have remitted the fine amount online.

