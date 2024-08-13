Activists lie on damaged road to flag repair delay in Chromepet

CHENNAI: On Saturday, a group of activists gathered and laid on the road in protest to demand the repair of the service road in Chromepet left unattended after it was dug out months ago.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board dug the service road from the Chromepet post office to the government hospital for a kilometre to re-lay cables few months ago. Though the work was completed three months ago, the road was not relaid.

When the activists approached the TNEB about the road, they were told that the electricity board had paid Rs 4.5 crores to the highways department for the repair, which is yet to commence the mending works. The Chromepet People Awareness Association filed a petition with the highways department to repair the service road but did not receive an appropriate response even after many tries. On Saturday, the association members protested by lying on the damaged road and demanded the highways department repair the road immediately.

The Highways Department assistant engineer and other officials visited the spot to hold talks with the protestors. After they were promised that the repairs would be made soon, the group gave up the protest and dispersed.