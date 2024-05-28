Absconding Chennai priest accused of sexually assaulting live-in partner held in Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: Karthik Munusamy, priest of the renowned Mannadi Kalikambal Temple in Chennai, has been arrested after a TV host accused him of sexual assault.

He was apprehended in Kodaikanal and booked under six sections by Virugambakkam All Women Police, nearly 14 days after an FIR was registered against him. A look out circular too was issued to prevent him from escaping India.

Karthik had allegedly attempted to push his live-in partner into prostitution and assaulted her often as she had refused.

As per the victim's complaint, she was an engineering graduate who had come to the city in 2021 for employment and was working for a private television channel. Both her parents were dead and she was living alone.

Around that time, she got acquainted with Karthik, a priest at a temple in Parry's Corner, when she visited the temple in 2022. The priest had given her preferential treatment and offered to drop her off at home one day.

Upon reaching her home, he allegedly spiked her drink and raped her. When the woman questioned him later, he reassured her that he liked her and would marry her.

He further told her that he was separated from his wife and that both their fortunes would be good if they were together. He reportedly apologised, tied a 'thali' (chain worn by married women) around her neck, and they started living together.

In February 2023, he forced her to undergo an abortion at a private hospital in Vadapalani.

Subsequently, the priest brought a man home claiming he was a VIP, and left the house after a while, asking the woman to give him company. The guest had allegedly tried to misbehave with her, after which she cried and called the priest, who consoled her.

After the incident, the priest started assaulting her often, stating that she was a hindrance to his fortunes as she did not cooperate with the guest.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the Virugambakkam AWPS (All Women Police Station) had registered a case under various sections.