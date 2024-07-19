Abishek Kumar’s show unearths inspiring tale of a baker, cancer survivor

CHENNAI: It all started with ‘Are you okay?’” Abishek Kumar recalled, addressing a woman in the audience wearing a mask during his latest stand-up comedy show. Her response resonated deeply: “I’m okay. Though I’m undergoing my chemotherapy sessions, I am here to enjoy and laugh.” The audience, moved by her strength, erupted in applause.

For Sarika Benjamin, this was her first outing since her surgery and chemotherapy, earlier this year, marking a tumultuous journey of experiences. “You are such an inspiration, ma’am,” Abishek Kumar acknowledged during the show, prompting applause from the crowd.

Sarika Benjamin, a 47-year-old baker, entrepreneur, cancer survivor, and mother of two, shared her story with the audience. Originally from Mumbai and now residing in Chennai for 25 years, she has dedicated herself to a cause close to her heart. Through her baking skills, she runs a program that empowers underprivileged women working as domestic helpers, teaching them baking and helping to secure educational funds for their children.

After Abishek Kumar’s reel featuring Sarika from the show, the response was overwhelming. Within just two weeks, the video clip garnered a massive 5.2 million views. Reflecting on the unexpected reach, Abishek Kumar remarks, “Social media is a quick and powerful medium. It shows that positive stories resonate widely when shared with good intentions.”

Reminiscing about her journey with baking, Sarika shares, “I started baking as a hobby to break myself away from the monotony of being a homemaker. Over time, a lot of people started ordering from me, and now a lot of people in and around my neighbourhood know me as the ‘cake lady’.”

Sarika Benjamin is deeply committed to breaking the cycle of poverty among the families she supports. “Education is key,” she emphasises, “Through my network, I started raising funds for the education of these children. It’s about empowering the next generation because education opens several avenues.”

Discussing with us about the women she mentors, Sarika says, “There are widows, single parents, and survivors of abusive relationships. They find me through their network of house helps.”

“I was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024,” Sarika opens up. “It was devastating, but I’ve held on with faith. Chemotherapy takes a toll on your health and your lifestyle, but I believe I will bounce back,” she quickly adds.

Abishek Kumar too expresses on why Sarika inspires him, saying, “I get disheartened even by the smallest setbacks. Her positivity despite her health challenges is remarkable. Her story teaches us to stay resilient.”

Reflecting on the impact of Abishek’s Instagram post, Sarika states, “It was kind of him to share my story. The response has been overwhelming. It feels good to see such a small initiative like mine getting recognised by the social media users.”

Abishek Kumar explained his motivation for sharing Sarika’s story, “She lit up the room that day. As a comedian, it’s not just about jokes. Sharing wholesome moments like these can make a difference.”

Sarika Benjamin’s journey from battling cancer to empowering women through baking and educating the needy, serves as a testament to resilience and compassion. “My vision is to educate the next generation. In the last three months I have sponsored three kids and there are another couple of kids on the waitlist and I am currently working to raise funds for them. It is such small things that can bring about a huge change in the society,” she explains.

Sarika Benjamin invites those interested to connect with her on Instagram (@sarikabenjamin) to support her cause.