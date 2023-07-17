AAI inaugurates training on CBRN emergencies at Chennai airport

The AAI inaugurates training on CBRN emergencies at the Chennai airport on Monday.

A Training of Trainers (ToT) program was organised at Chennai International Airport by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in association with AAI to enhance the preparedness of Airport Emergency Handlers to respond to CBRN emergencies, encompassing threats emanating from the use of Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear at Airport.

On Monday, the 5 day ToT program was inaugurated by the Airport Director CV Deepak. The Airport Director has pointed out that it is the major step in enhancing CBRN safety at our Airports, besides being able to handle CBRN emergencies, which need specialised skills and efforts. The program consists of lectures as well as field training including a live demonstration of detection and decontamination, including the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Further, the training program will enable the Airport emergency handlers to provide medical first aid and initial psycho-social support. Asheesh Kalaan, Commanding Officer, INAS 313, Dornier Squadron, at Chennai Airport and officials from AAI, AAICLAS, Port Trust Authority, and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services were present during the occasion.