Begin typing your search...
A wholesome treat for your weekend indulgence
Paniyaram is more than just a tasty snack – it’s a healthy delight that can be made even more nutritious with a creative twist. If you’re looking to add some excitement to your Sunday, why not explore these diverse paniyaram recipes.
CHENNAI: CHEESY VEGETABLE PANIYARAM
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup idli dosa batter
- 1/3 cup grated carrot
- 1/2 cup chopped capsicum
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon crushed garlic
- 1 teaspoon oregano (as needed)
- 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
- 1.5 teaspoons pizza sauce
- 1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 1 teaspoon oil
- Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat oil in a pan and add crushed garlic. Sauté for a few seconds and then add chopped onions. Sauté until the onions turn transparent.
- Add grated carrot and chopped capsicum. Sauté and cook for five minutes. Then, add pizza sauce and oregano. Mix well and switch off the heat.
- Prepare idli dosa batter and keep it ready.
- Heat a paniyaram pan with oil. Pour the batter into each hole. Cook covered until the top of the paniyarams gets partially cooked.
- Drizzle oil on top. Meanwhile, prepare the vegetable topping.
- Add a generous spoonful of the prepared vegetable topping over each paniyaram.
- Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese to cover the top. Cook covered for a few more seconds until the cheese melts and turns gooey. Then, switch off the heat.
- Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes on top.
- Serve these Cheesy vegetable paniyarams hot, paired with your favourite ketchup.
OATS PANIYARAM
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup oats
- 3 tablespoons rice flour
- 1/2 cup thick curd/yogurt
- 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 grated carrot
- 6 small onions, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves
- Oil (for toasting)
- Salt (to taste)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Dry roast oats for two minutes without letting the colour change. This step is optional. Set aside.
- In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves. Allow them to splutter.
- Add chopped onions and sauté until transparent.
- Add grated carrot and sauté until the raw smell disappears. Add chilli powder and mix well.
- Combine the roasted oats, sautéed carrot and onion, rice flour, curd, baking soda, and chopped coriander leaves in a mixing bowl.
- Add the required amount of salt and mix well to form a semi-loose batter, similar to dosa or uthappam batter.
- Grease the kuzhipaniyaram pan with oil and pour a ladle of batter into each hole.
- Cover and cook for about a minute or until the batter gets cooked.
- Once the top side looks cooked, flip the paniyarams and cook the other side until it turns golden brown.
- Serve the Oats paniyaram hot with a spicy chutney of your choice.
QUINOA PANIYARAM
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 and 1/4 cups quinoa
- 3/4 cup raw rice
- 1/2 cup urad dal
- 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
- 1 tablespoon chopped
- coriander leaves
- Oil (as needed)
- Salt (to taste)
TEMPERING:
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 tablespoon chana dal
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- A small sprig of curry leaves
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Soak rice and quinoa separately for three hours. In another bowl, soak urad dal and fenugreek seeds for two hours.
- Grind urad dal until smooth and fluffy. Then add rice and quinoa, and grind together until smooth.
- Mix both batters well and then add salt. Mix thoroughly.
- Close the container and let it ferment for at least eight hours or overnight, depending on the climate. Use a container that allows room for rising.
- The next day, the batter will be well-fermented. Mix it well.
- Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add chana dal and fry until golden brown. Add curry leaves and chopped onion. Sprinkle the required amount of salt and sauté until the onion turns transparent.
- Add this sautéed mixture to the batter along with chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and add water if the batter is too thick.
- Heat the paniyaram pan, and add oil to each hole. Pour the batter into each hole and cook covered for a few minutes. Serve the Quinoa paniyaram hot.
Recipes shared by Sharmilee Prakash
Next Story