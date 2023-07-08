A unique pet adoption drive to be held this weekend

Renowned pet adoption organisation, iAdopt, is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Paw-llywood Fest Season 2. This one-of-a-kind event brings together animal enthusiasts, advocates, and pet lovers, for a day of fun-filled activities and meaningful connections, all while making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need. Paw-llywood Fest Season 2 promises an exciting lineup of attractions and events.

The highlight of the fest is the opportunity to meet and interact with adorable, adoptable cats and dogs. iAdopt’s dedicated team has successfully placed over 1,000 dogs and cats in loving homes over the past three years, making a significant difference in the lives of these deserving animals. Their collaboration with other pet adoption groups has further strengthened their impact and reach within the community.

Kowmari Krithika, the founder of iAdopt, expresses her excitement about the upcoming event. “We are thrilled to host The Paw-llywood Fest Season 2. It is not just about creating a fun and enjoyable experience; it’s about spreading awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the profound joy that comes with providing a loving home to an animal in need. Our hope is that this event will inspire more individuals to consider adopting Indian breed cats and dogs and contribute to their well-being.”

Paw-llywood Fest Season 2 will be held on July 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Chennai Sante, CERC Campus, Kalakshetra. For more information, visit the iAdopt website at www.iadopt.in