A special court ordered MTC to pay Rs.47 lakhs as compensation

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai ordered the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay Rs 47.43 lakhs to the victim's family in a road accident case.



A petitioner M Suganthi from Adambakkam, Chennai moved the court of small causes before the motor accidents claims tribunal, Chennai seeking compensation for the loss of her husband's life in a road accident.



According to the petitioner that on March 19, 2018, the petitioner's husband Mohan riding his motorcycle towards Porur. While traveling on the Kathipara flyover, a MTC bus, drove in a rash and negligent manner hit the motorcycle on which the deceased person Mohan travelled, alleged the petitioner.



When the injured person was taken to the hospital in St Thomas Mount the doctor there declared him dead due to multiple injuries, noted in the petition.



Since the accident happened due to the negligent driving by the MTC driver, the petitioner claimed that the MTC is liable to pay compensation.



On countering this, the MTC denied all the allegations and averments made by the petitioner. According to the MTC, the deceased person tried to over take the MTC bus from left side that too in a narrow gap, but he stumbled and fell down in between the bus tyre and sustained fatal injuries.



Further, the main cause for the accident was the act of the deceased person who tried to overtake the bus from the wrong side in a narrow gap, the MTC claimed and requested to dismiss the petition.



After the both sides arguments the special court ordered that the MTC us liable to pay compensation for the accident. The court ordered the MTC to pay Rs 47.43 lakhs to the victim's family.

