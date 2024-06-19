A showcase of rare tribal music instruments at DakshinaChitra

CHENNAI: As part of this year’s Music Day (June 21) celebrations, DakshinaChitra will host a two-day event dedicated to showcasing unique tribal and folk musical instruments from various regions of south India.

This initiative aims to spotlight the rich cultural heritage of India’s indigenous communities and cultivate an appreciation for traditional music among younger generations. The exhibition will feature instruments from the Irula Tribe (Tamil Nadu), Kani Tribe (Kerala), and Lambadi Tribe (Andhra Pradesh), showcasing a total of 18 tribal and folk instruments.

Through the exhibition, the team’s goal is to influence school students. By targeting young minds, they wanted to nurture an early fascination with the varied musical traditions that form an essential part of India’s cultural tapestry.

This event promises to enlighten students, enabling them to delve into the sounds and narratives associated with these rare and frequently overlooked instruments.