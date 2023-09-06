A Raja dares Amit Shah for a public debate on Sanatana Dharma

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK got its lieutenants to up its ante on the Sanatana Dharma issue unfazed by the ruling BJP's extraordinary interest on the Sanatana Dharma issue.

Rushing to the defence of his youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK deputy general secretary cum Nilgiris MP A Raja on Wednesday dared the union home Amit Shah for a public debate on Sanatana Dharma.

Speaking at the condemnation protest organized by Secular Progressive Alliance against the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme launched by the BJP regime here, Raja said, "Bring anyone from the BJP. I am ready for a public debate on Sanathana Dharma. The vishwakarma Yojana scheme is a manifestation of Sanatana Dharma." "Udhayanidhi has spoken softly. I would go hard at Sanatana Dharma, " he added.

His statement comes a day after he dared the BJP for a debate on the issue and said, "I dare Amit Shah from Puduvai (Puducherry). Let it be anyone from the BJP, or yourself (Amit Shah). Let us have an open debate in Delhi. Let one lakh people gather. Let us debate Sanatana Dharma. Let the people of the country decide who is right? I am ready. DMK is ready. Are you ready?" Raja was speaking at the meeting organized by his party in Puducherry ruled by BJP ally NR Congress.

Remarking that Amit Shah became a minister and he became a minister only because of the destruction of Sanatana Dharma, Raja added; "Only because of that you are home minister, otherwise you would have been doing something else. Only because we fought Sanatana Dharma, Tamizhisai Soundararajan is Governor now, Vanathi Srinivasan is an advocate. Only because we destroyed it, Annamalai is IPS, instead of rearing cattle. Are you not ashamed of speaking in support of Sanatana Dharma after securing the positions (of power) through the Sanatana Dharma we destroyed. Don't you have conscience?"

Quoting B R Ambedkar who said that if the education of a person is detrimental to the society he is more dangerous than the beast, A Raja said, "Mr Modi, Amit Shah and Tamizhisai, what Ambedkar said would apply to you."