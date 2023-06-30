A Arun takes charge as ADGP (L&O) at TN Police HQ

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Jun 2023 1:19 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Senior Police officer A Arun on Thursday took charge as ADGP (Law and Order) at the State Police headquarters in the city.

A 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, he was promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in 2022.

Arun, who was erstwhile the Commissioner of Avadi City Police, has spent most of his career in-charge of Law and Order positions, including Superintendent of Police (SP) in Karur, Kanniyakunari, and Tiruppur districts and as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai in his early years.

He has also served as Commissioner of Police, Trichy for two terms.

ChennaiSenior Police officer A ArunADGPIndian Police ServiceDeputy Commissioner of PoliceAdditional Director General of Police
DTNEXT Bureau

