9 districts in Tamil Nadu to get rain in next 3 hours: Met dept

CHENNAI: Nine districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram in Chennai's neighbourhood, are likely to receive moderate rain in the next three hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre , Chennai, on Friday

According to the weathermen, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Villupuram, Karur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Salem and Kancheepuram are likely to receive moderate rain.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation. As a result, many places are experiencing cool weather and less sweltering heat. Especially, the districts along the western ghats are receiving good rains in Tamil Nadu.