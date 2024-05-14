80.08% Chennai corporation school students cleared 11th board exam

CHENNAI: A total of 80.08 percent students have passed the class 11th public examination from Greater Chennai Corporation schools, declared on Tuesday.

The pass percentage has increased only by 0.04 percent when compared to the previous academic year where 80.04 percent students have cleared their board exams.

Over 5,607 lakh students appeared for board exams this academic year where 4,490 students have passed in higher secondary 11th grade.

The overall pass percentage has marginally increased to 80.08 percent from 80.04 percent.

Chennai Girls Higher Secondary school (CGHSS), Nungambakkam has secured 96.10 percent which is the highest pass percentage among the Chennai corporation schools.

The total number of students scored centum in subjects has reduced from 9 to 7 compared to the previous academic year 2022-2023.

At least three students have secured 100 marks in Computer applications, followed by computer science with two centum, commerce and physics each one student have got centum from Chennai schools.

The first rank among corporation schools is 592 out of 600 at CGHSS Pulla Avenue.

Followed by Chennai higher secondary school (CHSS), Athipet student scored 580 marks which is the second highest marks, and third rank was 573 marks at CHSS, Ayanavaram.

The number of students secured between 551 to 600 has increased from 7 to 25 this academic year.

As many as 111 students scored 501 - 550 marks, and 254 students got between 401 to 500 in the board examination.