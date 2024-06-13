80-year-old flower seller dies while being chased by corporation officials in Chennai

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old woman selling fruits on the pavement died while being chased by Chennai Corporation officials who were trying to evict street vendors in the Flower Bazaar area of the city.



When Krishnaveni was being chased by the officials, she tripped and fell, suffering a fatal head injury. She is survived by her son who has intellectual stabilities.

The incident has sparked outrage among street vendors and the public who have demanded action against the Corporation officials responsible.

The vendors allege that the officials were heavy-handed in their approach and that Krishnaveni's death was a result of their negligence.

A similar incident had occurred six months ago when a woman selling fruits in the city was run over by a bus while trying to flee from corporation officials.

The vendors have called for justice for Krishnaveni's family. They have also urged authorities to provide them with a safe, alternative place to conduct their business.