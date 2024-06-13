Begin typing your search...

80-year-old flower seller dies while being chased by corporation officials in Chennai

The vendors allege that the officials were heavy-handed in their approach and that Krishnaveni's death was a result of their negligence.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jun 2024 1:23 PM GMT
80-year-old flower seller dies while being chased by corporation officials in Chennai
X

People stand at the mortuary inside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai following the death of a 80-year-old flower seller during a forced eviction drive. (Photo | Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old woman selling fruits on the pavement died while being chased by Chennai Corporation officials who were trying to evict street vendors in the Flower Bazaar area of the city.

When Krishnaveni was being chased by the officials, she tripped and fell, suffering a fatal head injury. She is survived by her son who has intellectual stabilities.

The incident has sparked outrage among street vendors and the public who have demanded action against the Corporation officials responsible.

The vendors allege that the officials were heavy-handed in their approach and that Krishnaveni's death was a result of their negligence.

A similar incident had occurred six months ago when a woman selling fruits in the city was run over by a bus while trying to flee from corporation officials.

The vendors have called for justice for Krishnaveni's family. They have also urged authorities to provide them with a safe, alternative place to conduct their business.

Chennai Corporationstreet vendorsKrishnavenifatal injuryevictionFlower Bazaarpublic outrageheavy-handed officialsjusticealternative business location
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X