8-day computer workshop for visually impaired held

CHENNAI: Thaaikarangal Trust and VIT Chennai jointly organised an 8-day computer workshop for visually impaired Individuals at VIT Chennai. The workshop is associated with Darshini, an NGO for Visually Impaired from Adyar, Chennai.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Sekar Viswanathan, VIT Vice President, Dr PK Manoharan, Additional Registrar, VIT Chennai, and Sowmiya from Darshini, Adyar. Totally 54 participants across Tamil Nadu participated in three groups (beginner, intermediate and advanced levels) starting from basic computer usage to usage of AI tools for documenting and editing images, audio, and video.

The valedictory ceremony was also held at VIT Chennai. Ramani Balasundaram, Trustee, VIT Bhopal was present on the occasion awarding laptops to the best performers and distributing certificates. Cash rewards for all the participants have been presented on behalf of VIT Bhopal for their motivation towards continuous learning.

During the occasion, Dr Asokan, MS, Director of GEM hospital, Trustees of Darshini, Adyar were also present.