7 juveniles held for assaulting two students at govt school in Nanguneri taluk

MADURAI: Seven students of government higher secondary school at Maruthakulam village in Nanguneri taluk of Tirunelveli were held for assaulting two fellow students. The incident occurred in the school toilet at around 11.15 am on Monday.

Since the one who led the assault along with his friends and the victim, who suffered injury, belonged to different castes, it’s seen as a caste conflict, sources said. However, Nanguneri Assistant Superintendent of Police V Prasanna Kumar denied any conflict concerning caste.

The ASP said the students in two groups hail from the villages of Ponnakudi and Mayaneri and they undermined each other with resentment. They often got into heated verbal exchanges. While a student was hurt on his shoulder, the other student suffered a blunt force blow to his back.

They were admitted to hospital in Tirunelveli. The police found similar differences between these two students last year also and warned them not to indulge in such acts, the ASP said on Tuesday. Tirunelveli Chief Educational Officer G Muthusamy said based on a report from the school headmaster (in-charge), Moondradaipu police have filed a CSR.