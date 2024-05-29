60 shops sealed in Chennai's Koyambedu Market over license non-renewal

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has sealed 60 shops in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) for non-renewal of licences, on Tuesday. Action has been taken on 39 vegetable shops, 9 fruit shops, and 12 flower shops.

In a statement, the planning authority said that as per Tamil Nadu Specified Commodities (Regulation of location) Act 1996, shops should renew their license once in every 3 years. "The Market Monitoring Committee (MMC) has decided to take action against the shops that failed to renew the license for the period 2021-2024," the release added.

Warning that similar actions will be taken against other shops that do not have licences, the CMDA said that traders should apply for renewal of licences before May 31.