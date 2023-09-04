6 active cases in TN, TPR at 0.3%

CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The total number of cases stood at 36,10,650. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu was 0.3% after 482 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There were 6 active cases in the State. No new recoveries were reported. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,563. Toll remained at 38,081















