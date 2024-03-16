579 polling centres identified as vulnerable stations: GCC commissioner Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: At least 579 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable centers in the city and the monitoring intensified, said district election officer and Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Saturday.

The authorities are instructed to remove the banners, hoardings of both government and public properties in 72 hours in the war footing monitoring.

While addressing the media, the commissioner said, "Following the election date announcement, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect. There are 3,719 polling stations and 944 polling stations, of these, 579 vulnerable polling stations and no critical polling stations have been identified. Arrangements have been made to monitor all the activities taking place on the polling day in the vulnerable centers through CCTV in the control rooms set up at the district and state levels."

As many as 299 sector officers appointed in 16 assembly constituencies to provide polling materials to these polling stations on election day. Also, a training session will be conducted for the officers.

"The process to remove government property such as political symbols will be completed by 3 pm on Sunday. In 48 hours, hoardings and banners that are public properties, and private illegal advertising will be cleared in war footing monitoring in 72 hours, " said Radhakrishnan.

In addition, seperate team has formed to ensure there is facilities available for differently abled and senior citizens during polling day. If any doubts or complaints to be raised, public can reach out to toll free number 1950, 1800 425 7012 and 044-2533 3001, 2533 3003, 2533 3004, 2533 3005, 2533 3006.