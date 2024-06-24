56 nominations for Vikravandi assembly bypoll to be verified today

CHENNAI: The verification of 56 nominations received for the July 10 Vikravandi assembly bypoll will be held on Monday at the Vikravandi taluk office. DMK candidate Anniyur Siva, PMK candidate C Anbumani, and NTK candidate Dr Abinaya are among the 16 political party candidates who have filed nominations for the bypoll. 40 individual candidates comprise the rest of the nominees.

Wednesday will be the last day to withdraw the nominations, following which, candidates will be finalised and the proposed list of candidates will be released. The filing of nominations had happened between June 14 and 21.

Meanwhile, preparations for polling in 275 polling centers in the Vikravandi constituency are going on in full swing. 1,355 polling station officers will be working in 275 polling centres during the election.

Training of polling officers is underway, too. The first phase of training took place on Sunday at a private college in Lakshmipuram under returning officer Chandrasekar who explained how to handle the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections, as mentioned in a Thanthi TV report. Assistant returning officer Yuvaraj, Tahsildar Senthil Kumar, Tahsildar Venkatesan, Zonal deputy tahsildars Arumugam and Purushothaman, Revenue inspectors, and Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) attended the training.

Meanwhile, to prevent political parties from giving money and gifts to the voters, flying squads and members of the state monitoring committee had engaged in strict vehicle checks on Sunday.

It is to be recalled that Vikravandi MLA N Pugazhenthi (71) had passed away on April 6, 2023, necessitating the bypoll.