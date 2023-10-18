51-year-old arrested for molesting child near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man was arrested near Tambaram for misbehaving with a minor girl.

The girl, a class 3 students of the Indra Nagar government school in Perungalathur, complained about her neighbour to her teacher on Monday.

According to the girl, the neighbour, Vasudevan, had been continuously touching her inappropriately for the past few days.

Soon, the principal informed the girl’s parents, and the relatives and villagers, who went in search of Vasudevan, trashed him and informed the police.

The Guduvanchery all-women police arrested Vasudevan and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.