50-year-old woman kills partner at Perungudi railway station

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a man at Perungudi railway station. The woman attempted to pass it off as natural death.

The police identified the deceased as Shankar (60), who had married twice and got separated from both of his partners. He entered into a relationship with the accused woman, Muniammal (50), a few days ago, according to the police. Both of them are casual labourers. Muniammal and Shankar used to get drunk often and sleep at the Perungudi MRTS railway station, the police said.

On Sunday morning, Muniammal alerted the Railway Police claiming that Shankar was not waking up. She told police that he suffered a fall as he had drunk excessively the previous night, said the police. Tiruvanmiyur Railway police moved his body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police who checked the CCTV footage on the premises found that the duo had picked up a verbal duel and Muniammal attacked him and pushed him to the ground, in which Shankar suffered head injuries, leading to his death.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.