5-yr-old drowned in Marina swimming pool; Stalin announces solatium

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the boy who drowned in the swimming pool at Marina.

''I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that a five-year-old boy named Anirudh from Pallikkaranai area who came to swim with his family on Saturday (August 26) at the Anna swimming pool at Marina beach, Chennai, unexpectedly drowned. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the boy Anirudh'' Stalin said in a release and directed the officials to pay Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

"I have directed the officials to conduct a departmental inquiry into the boy's death and take appropriate action," added Stalin.