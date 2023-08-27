Begin typing your search...

5-yr-old drowned in Marina swimming pool; Stalin announces solatium

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the boy who drowned in the swimming pool at Marina

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2023 6:29 AM GMT
5-yr-old drowned in Marina swimming pool; Stalin announces solatium
Chief Minister MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the boy who drowned in the swimming pool at Marina.

''I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that a five-year-old boy named Anirudh from Pallikkaranai area who came to swim with his family on Saturday (August 26) at the Anna swimming pool at Marina beach, Chennai, unexpectedly drowned. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the boy Anirudh'' Stalin said in a release and directed the officials to pay Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

"I have directed the officials to conduct a departmental inquiry into the boy's death and take appropriate action," added Stalin.

DTNEXT Bureau

