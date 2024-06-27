5-year-old boy mauled by stray dog in Kancheepuram, father injured while trying to save

CHENNAI: A 5-year-old boy, Nirmalraj, was attacked and severely injured by a stray dog while playing outside his home in Pallur village, in Kancheepuram.

The boy's father, Balaji, who tried to rescue his son, was also bitten by the dog.

The incident occurred when Nirmalraj was playing in the backyard of their house. A stray dog that was roaming in the area attacked the boy, causing severe injuries to his face and neck.

The boy's screams alerted his father, who rushed to save him but was also bitten by the dog.

Passersby chased the dog away and rushed the boy to Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where he received initial treatment.

He was later referred to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment. The boy's father, Balaji, also received treatment for his injuries.

This incident has sparked concern among locals, who have been complaining about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for effective measures to control stray dog populations.