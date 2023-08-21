Begin typing your search...

After investigations at the scene, Police arrested the accused, P Gunasekar (42) of Thanthoni Amman koil street, Villivakkam on Saturday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Aug 2023 8:40 PM GMT
42-year-old arrested for sexual harassment in Villivakkam
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the city police for the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in Villivakkam. The 31-year-old woman was walking along Manadi park street area in Villivakkam on August 8, when the accused came in a two wheeler and groped the women and fled the scene.

The woman raised alarms and attempted to chase the man down but could not after which she filed a complaint with Villivakkam police station. After investigations at the scene, Police arrested the accused, P Gunasekar (42) of Thanthoni Amman koil street, Villivakkam on Saturday.

He was booked under several sections including TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) act.

DTNEXT Bureau

