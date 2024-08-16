417 kg ganja worth Rs 42 lakh destroyed by Chennai police in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: City Police officials incinerated about 417 kg of narcotic substances, worth Rs 42 lakh seized by the city police, at a facility in Chengalpattu, on Thursday.

“Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, vulnerability to theft and constraints of proper storage space, Greater Chennai City Police has taken periodic initiatives towards destruction of various drugs like ganja, Methamphetamine etc., seized under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act,” according to an official release.

So far, City police had destroyed 3582 kg of ganja and other drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in four instalments.

Under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act, destruction of seized items even during trial is allowed and accordingly, police had received consent from court to destroy 417 kg of ganja and 11 grams of methamphetamine, seized in 70 cases, some of which are still under trial.

On directions of City Police Commissioner, A Arun, V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner, Central Crime Branch oversaw the destruction of the narcotic substances.